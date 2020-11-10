Dental Imaging Equipment Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Dental Imaging Equipment Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Dental Imaging Equipment market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Dental Imaging Equipment Market:

Adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) will continue to influence global dental imaging equipment market revenues. Dental professionals and radiologists are preferring CBCT over traditional dental imaging techniques as it helps reconstruct a 3-D image of oral and maxillofacial region.

The research covers the current Dental Imaging Equipment market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Danaher

Planmeca

Carestream

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona

VATECH Scope of the Dental Imaging Equipment Market Report: This report focuses on the Dental Imaging Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In Europe, the growth in demand for cone-beam computed technology is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% and reach US$ 174.2 Mn over the period of next 8 years.The worldwide market for Dental Imaging Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Report further studies the market development status and future Dental Imaging Equipment Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Dental Imaging Equipment market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Extraoral X-ray Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Dental Clinics