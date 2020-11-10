Global Petrochemicals Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Petrochemicals Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Petrochemicals market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Petrochemicals market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Petrochemicals Market:

Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.

The research covers the current Petrochemicals market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

DowDupont

Reliance Industries

Sabic

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroluem Corporation

Exxonmobil

This report focuses on the Petrochemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2020. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2020 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region. Major Classifications are as follows:

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene Major Applications are as follows:

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods