Global Radiation Shielding Textile Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Radiation shielding textile can offer protection for special trades people, pregnant woman and other people that need to radiation protection. This report covered the metal fiber blended fabrics and metallised fabrics and other electromagnetic radiation textiles.

Swiss Shield

Shieldex-U.S

JoynCleon

Yingdun

Swift Textile Metalizing

Tianxiang

Lancs Industries

Beijing Jlsun High-tech

Metal Textiles

Qingdao Hengtong

Aaronia AG

Holland Shielding Systems

Dongwei Textile

Aracon

Soliani EMC

Radiation shielding textile is widely used in home textiles, garments, industrial application, military application etc. The largest end use for radiation shielding textile, accounting for about 52.86% of consumption in 2015, is the garments application. The use of radiation shielding textile in industrial application was another major downstream, and accounted for about 18.04% of radiation shielding textile consumption in 2015.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in radiation shielding textile market will become more intense.The worldwide market for Radiation Shielding Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 95 million US$ in 2023, from 72 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Metal Fiber Blended Fabric

Metallised Fabrics

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Home Textiles

Garments

Industrial Application

Military Application