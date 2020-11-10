Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitor Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitor Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitor market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitor market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) monitors measures partial pressure or gas concentration with the use of two configurations namely, sidestream and mainstream. Mainstream CO2 monitors measure the respiratory gas directly from airway.

Criticare Systems

Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invivo

Masimo

Mindray North America

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical

Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Radiometer Medical ApS

This report focuses on the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Geographically, North America holds the largest share of the global CO2 monitors market owing to increasing geriatric population, rising awareness and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as rising adoption rate, increasing disposable income and product awareness accentuates the growth of CO2 monitors market in Asia-Pacific region. Major Classifications are as follows:

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors

Transcutaneos Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household