Glucose Oxidase Market Outline 2020: Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Future Estimations 2026

The use of enzymes in food processing is an age-old process. In recent years, the advancement in technologies has led to the exploration of enzymes with wide application in food industry, including Glucose Oxidase. Glucose oxidase is commercially produced from Aspergillus niger and Penicillium glaucum through a solid-state fermentation method. The emerging health trends such as consuming chemical-free, natural products has led to the increased demand for enzymes in the food processing industry. The utilization of glucose oxidase for producing high quality, healthier, clean label foods is driving the growth of the market.

In recent years, the food industry has witnessed robust growth owing to the increasing innovations aimed to deliver products that meet the modern consumer demands for premium, high-quality foods. Primarily, glucose oxidase is used to remove glucose, preventing product browning caused by Mailliard reaction which may occur during food processing operations such as pasteurization of powdered eggs and fruit processing. It is also used in bakery processes to strengthen the gluten network, as a replacement of chemical oxidants, leading to the more stable dough and improved bread quality. The dairy industry finds a huge potential with the utilization of glucose oxidase to improve the stability of probiotic bacteria in yogurt without chemical additives.

The growing awareness of the adverse health effects of chemicals used for food preservation is driving the demand for products with fewer chemicals, less sugar, and cleaner labels. At the same time, consumers look for improved mouthfeel, taste, texture, and appearance of foods along with improved stability and shelf life. Glucose oxidase is extensively utilized in bakery industry to improve dough quality and prevent early spoilage of the product. It provides clean-label product with the same product quality as chemical additives. The increasing demand for high quality bakery products that have a longer shelf life is primarily driving the growth of the global glucose oxidase market.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Glucose Oxidase Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Glucose Oxidase market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

