Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Herbal supplements and remedies, sometimes called botanicals, have many active constituents, which are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects.Echinacea is used to prevent cold. Ginkgo is used to improve memory. Flaxseed is used to lower cholesterol level. The list of herbal supplements and remedies goes on and on. Herbal supplements and remedies including health care products and finished herbal products which extracted from herbs.Herbal supplements and remedies are sold in many different forms – dried leaves for teas, powdered, as capsules or tablets, or in solution.

NBTY(US)

Tsumura(JP)

Weleda(CH)

DSMï¼ˆNLï¼‰

Nature’s Sunshine Products(US)

Madaus(DE)

Nutraceutical(US)

Arkopharma(FR)

Schwabe(DE)

Ricola(CH)

Blackmores(AU)

Dabur(IN)

Herbal Africaï¼ˆZA)

Pharma Nord APS(DM)

SIDO MUNCUL(ID)

Nature’s Answer (US)

TwinLab(US)

Pharmavite(US)b

Arizona Natural(US)

Potter’s Herbals(UK)

Tongrentang(CN)

TASLY(CN)

Yunnan Baiyao(CN)

Sanjiu(CN)

Zhongxin(CN)

Haiyao(CN)

Taiji(CN)

Kunming Pharma(CN)

JZJT(CN)

This report focuses on the Herbal Supplements and Remedies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Herbal supplements and remedies are mainly extracted from plants, which have many active constituents, and are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects. In China, herbal has been used as medicine to cure people since thousands years ago and they are good at curing chronic disease in comparison with the western medicine. Especially in recent years, resistance to drugs, toxic and side effects and other weaknesses of western medicine are more and more obvious, however herbal can solve these problems very well. But in Europe and North America, especially in USA, herbal is not allowed to be sold as medicine but as health care products. However, it is researched that one in five people eat herbal supplements and remedies in past five years in USA. Consequently, the market of herbal supplements and remedies is promising and will have fast development in the following years.The worldwide market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 8780 million US$ in 2023, from 6670 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Mono – Herb Type

Multi – Herb Type Major Applications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Industry