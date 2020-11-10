Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.

Saint-Gobain

3M

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

PFERD

Osborn

Mirka

Klingspor

Bibielle

Hermes Abrasives

Nihon Kenshi

ARC Abrasives

Dewalt

The LBA Innovation Way

Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives

First, the non-woven abrasive locking discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes nearly 63% share of global market. Saint-Gobain and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 29% of global production. The global production of non-woven abrasive locking discs was 31.23 million pieces in 2011 and it reached 39.22 million pieces in 2015. The CAGR is about 5.86%.Second, Europe and USA are the main production base of non-woven abrasive locking discs. They each takes 47.55% and 34.98% of total production market share in 2015. China take 2.47% and Japan take 3.60% production market share in 2015.Third, the world consumption value of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 is about 84.90 million USD. Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 by volume. The consumption of non-woven abrasive locking discs in Europe in 2015 is 13.10 million pieces. It is about 33.40% of total consumption market. The USA consumed about 23.30% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13.21% and 10.15% of total consumption market share.The worldwide market for Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2023, from 70 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Quick Change Type

Arbor Hole Type

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Furniture

Machinery

Electronics