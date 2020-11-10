Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data
Global "Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market" Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market:
Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.
The research covers the current Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Report: This report focuses on the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.First, the non-woven abrasive locking discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes nearly 63% share of global market. Saint-Gobain and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 29% of global production. The global production of non-woven abrasive locking discs was 31.23 million pieces in 2011 and it reached 39.22 million pieces in 2015. The CAGR is about 5.86%.Second, Europe and USA are the main production base of non-woven abrasive locking discs. They each takes 47.55% and 34.98% of total production market share in 2015. China take 2.47% and Japan take 3.60% production market share in 2015.Third, the world consumption value of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 is about 84.90 million USD. Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 by volume. The consumption of non-woven abrasive locking discs in Europe in 2015 is 13.10 million pieces. It is about 33.40% of total consumption market. The USA consumed about 23.30% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13.21% and 10.15% of total consumption market share.The worldwide market for Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2023, from 70 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Event Stream Processing Software Market Size Rising at magnificent CAGR During 2020-2025 : Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers and Top Countries Data