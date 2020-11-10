Global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

Polymer ingredients are the elements which help to produce high performance products for personal care application. There are several polymer ingredients in personal care such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, rheology modifiers and others. Polymer ingredient products are used in applications such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film-former, color cosmetics and toiletries.

Eastman Chemical

Lubrizol

Dow Chemical

BASF

Ashland

Air Products and Chemicals

AkzoNobel

Croda

Lonza

Asia Pacific personal care specialty ingredients market dominated the global demand in terms of valuation and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Major Classifications are as follows:

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Rheology Modifiers

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Skin Care

Sun Care

Hair Fixative and Film-Former

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries