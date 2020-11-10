Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) is a colorless liquid corrosive, and has a sharp and penetrating odor. AHF vapor reacts with the moisture in the atmosphere to form a visible dense cloud.

Honeywell

Solvay

Ineos

Derivados del FlÃºor

Airproducts

Morita

Sinochem Lantian

Sanmei Chemical

Yingpeng Chemical

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Juhua Group

3F

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as three types according to the HF purity, include ≥99.99 AHF, ≥99.90 AHF and ≥99.70 AHF. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 19% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level. The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2020 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite. The worldwide market for Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 4540 million US$ in 2023, from 2630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

≥99.99 AHF

≥99.90 AHF

≥99.70 AHF Major Applications are as follows:

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceuticals