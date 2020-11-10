Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors market. A reciprocating compressor or piston compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.

Embraco

Huayi Compressor

Tecumseh

Panasonic

Bristol

Samsung

Emerson

Hitachi

Secop

Danfoss

The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors consumption volume was 18502 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 19232 K Units in 2020 and 23099 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2020 to 2022. South region of the United States' sales volume accounted for the highest market share (46.58%) in 2016, followed by the Midwest Region. The United States leading players in this market are Embraco, Huayi Compressor, Tecumseh, Panasonic and Bristol, which accounting for about 60% consumption volume market of the United States in 2016. The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors are mainly used in refrigerator and air conditioner for residential and commercial applications. The dominated application of Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors is Commercial Appliances. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective and the demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Single-cylinder Compressors

Multi-cylinder Compressors Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial Appliances

Residential Appliances