Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Biodegradable plastics are plastics that can be decomposed by the action of living organisms, usually bacteria.

The research covers the current Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

NatureWorks

Metabolix

FP International

BIO-ON

Mitsui Norin

Hisunplas

kINGFA

Novamont

Biotec

Cereplas

Craftech Industries

PHBIndustrialå…¬

Kaneka

Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology

The stringent regulatory reforms by several governments across that insist on reduction of plastic usage has augmented the demand for biodegradable plastics. This new type of plastic not only conform to the guidelines but also friendly toward the environment in more ways than one. The worldwide market for Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

PHA

PLA

PCL

PBS/PBSA Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Medical