Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market:

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) involves capturing data automatically using equipment, such as barcode readers, or technologies, including RFID and speech recognition. Automatic Identification and Data Capture involves the use of magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, barcode scanners, RFID, and speech recognition to capture data automatically. It is a method used for recognizing objects, gathering information about them, and feeding it to computer systems without any human involvement. AIDC has several advantages, including inventory management, reduction in data entry errors, and consumption of less time.

Datalogic

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Sick

Cognex

Toshiba

NEC

NXP

Synaptics

Sato

Avery Dennison

Epson

NCR

Casio

Denso Wave

M3 Mobile

Cipherlab

Impinj

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

This report focuses on the Automatic Identification and Data Capture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2020. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region. Major Classifications are as follows:

Barcodes

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems Major Applications are as follows:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation& Logistics

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government