Global Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is a kind of instrument to diagnose infectious disease, such as HIV, HCV, HBV, HAV, CMV, HPV and so on.

Mindray

Autobio

Kpsontech

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Abbott

Siemens

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson

Thermo Fischer Scientific

BioMerieux

The classification of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation includes Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Microplate Reader and Others, The proportion of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay in 2015 is about 48.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The Microplate Reader is enjoying less and less market share.Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is widely used in Hospital, Independent Testing Organization and Others. The sales proportion of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation used in hospital is about 64.5% in 2015.The Production of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation in China is about 580 Units, but the sale of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is about 4350 Units in 2015. That is to say, China is an imported country.Market competition is intense between giants. Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Siemens, Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Microplate Reader

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Independent Testing Organization