Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Treatment Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is characterized by a buildup of the cerebrospinal fluid causing increase in the blood volume in vessels surrounding the brain and increase in brain swelling. The increase in salt intake causes water retention in the body together with fat adding on to the calories thereby hindering the weight loss usually advised. Intracranial hypertension can also cause problem with body temperature control when there is overexposure to the sun and its heat.

Avkare

Inc

FDC

Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Janssen – Cilag Pharmaceuticals SA

Lannett Company,

Medtronic

MercuryPharma

Nostrum Laboratories Inc

Novast Holdings Ltd.

Sanofi

SGPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Sophysa

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

West-Ward Pharmaceutical

Major Classifications are as follows:

Acetazolamide

Methazolamide

Furosemide

Topiramate

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinics