Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market:

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic compound, chemically a derivative of phenol, that is useful for its antioxidant properties. European and U.S. regulations allow small amounts to be used as a food additive. In addition to this use, BHT is widely used to prevent oxidation in fluids (e.g. fuel, oil) and other materials where free radicals must be controlled. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is an antioxidant consisting of a mixture of two isomeric organic compounds, 2-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole and 3-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole. It is prepared from 4-methoxyphenol and isobutylene. It is a waxy solid used as a food additive with the E number E320. The primary use for BHA is as an antioxidant and preservative in food, food packaging, animal feed, cosmetics, rubber, and petroleum products. BHA also is commonly used in medicines, such as isotretinoin, lovastatin, and simvastatin, among others.

The research covers the current Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

MOLEKULA

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Honeywell International Inc

Cargill Inc

Celanese Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Tetra Pak

Ball CorpCrown

Holdings Inc

Bemis Company Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Kraft-Heinz Co.

STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies

Caldic

LANXESS

Impextraco

Major Classifications are as follows:

Butylated Hydroxytoluen

Butylated Hydroxyanisole Major Applications are as follows:

Rubber/Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Fuel Industry