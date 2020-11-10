Blown Film Extruder Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Blown Film Extruder Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Blown Film Extruder market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Blown Film Extruder market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.

The global average price of Blown Film Extruder is in the decreasing trend, from 806 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 750 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Blown Film Extruder includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is not intense. Reifenhauser, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Macchi, JINMING MACHINERY and POLYSTAR MACHINERY are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Blown Film Extruder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 890 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Blown Film Extruder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags