Global DIN Rail Power Supply Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The DIN rail power supply is based upon a series of standards created by Deutsches Institut fur Normung (DIN), which is a national standards organization in Germany. These power supplies are alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) transformers in a variety of ranges. The end-user can obtain the required DC output power by using the various settings available in the power supply. These power supply units are easy to install and require less or no maintenance. With above said advantages of DIN rail power supplies, the downtime is kept at a minimum level without compromising the efficiency or the productivity of the plant. The DIN rail power supplies are mainly used in industry automation and control, light industrial, instrumentation, process control etc. It has started playing the role of an indispensable part in terms of power supply quality and reliability.

PULS

Siemens

Phoenix Contact

Weidmuller

Mean Well

ABB

TDK-Lambda

Schneider Electric

OMRON

IDEC

Murr

Allen-Bradley

Bel Power Solutions

SolaHD

TRACO Power

Reign Power

Astrodyne TDI

XP Power

Mibbo

As to the market volume, it is estimated that the global sales volume of DIN rail power supply was about 8.6 Million Units in 2020. Currently, Europe was the largest market of DIN rail power supply, with about 31% share of global total demand volume and about 40% revenue share. Germany is the largest market of DIN rail power supply in Europe.The DIN rail power supply is mainly used in IT, industry, renewable energy, oil & gas, semiconductor, medical. The application market share of industry is more than 60%. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the high price of DIN rail power supplies. As large demand of power supply products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. The competition is very fierce.The DIN rail power supply units are very easy to use and more importantly easy to replace when some problem does occur. Thus the downtime of productivity is greatly reduced. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value. The worldwide market for DIN Rail Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the DIN Rail Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:
Single-Phase
Two-Phase
Three-Phase

Major Applications are as follows:
IT
Industry
Power & Energy
Oil & Gas

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

Three-Phase Major Applications are as follows:

IT

Industry

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas