Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market include Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc.In 2015, major production accounts 51.87 % from China in the global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 20.94 % market in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. Other major production is expected from emerging markets of Korea, contributed 9.03 percent.It is relatively mature about OPGW in Europe, United States and Japan etc. With several years of development, OPGW already tended to be mature in China, as well as implementation of the domestic policy, large-scale commercial application of OPGW will soon become a reality in the future in China.With 4G network deployment, emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Argentine etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of OPGW. The worldwide market for Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

Central Tube Structure OPGW Major Applications are as follows:

Below 66KV

66KV~110KV

110KV~220KV

220KV~330KV

330~500KV

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

Central Tube Structure OPGW Major Applications are as follows:

Below 66KV

66KV~110KV

110KV~220KV

220KV~330KV

330~500KV