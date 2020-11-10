Fruit-infused Water Market Overview, Size, Share, Trending Growth and Development Status by Key Manufacturers Forecast 2020 to 2026

﻿Fruit-infused water is largely recognized as detox drink as the consumption of fruit-infused drinks helps in weight loss and cleansing the body. The rising trend of low-calorie food & beverage consumption is expected to fuel the market growth. Fruit-infused water is gaining widespread recognition as a wholesome and delicious drink that helps in keeping the body hydrated. Increasing consumer’s shift from sugary and carbonated beverages to healthy options is predicted to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

The rising consumer demand for functional beverages in developed countries is anticipated to drive the Global Market Of Fruit-Infused Water. The increasing consumption of functional beverages such as fruit-infused water which contains pure water infused with some fruits is expected to propel the market growth. Fruit-infused water is a better and healthier option available among fruit-based beverages such as fruit juices and smoothies as they exclude the extra calories that are present in various fruit juices and smoothies. Furthermore, consumers are opting for healthy drinks instead of sugary beverages to quench their thirst and to stay hydrated in sweltering temperatures, which is a positive aspect for the growth of this market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fruit-infused-water-market-103264

The prominent players operating in the market are focused on the launch of various innovative products infused with exotic flavors to increase their consumer base. For instance, in October 2019, Glaceau Smartwater, a brand of bottled water owned by The Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of herbs and fruit-infused water in four variants viz. Pineapple Kiwi, Strawberry Blackberry, Cucumber Lime and Watermelon Mint.

Top Key Players of Fruit-infused Water Market:-

Coca-Cola Company,

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.,

Hint Inc.,

CORE Nutrition LLC.,

True Citrus Co.,

Nestle Group,

PepsiCo Inc.,

Treo Brand LLC.,

Dohler,

Keurig Dr. Pepper,

and Others

For instance, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation of Food and Health, among 47% of American consumers choose food with additional nutrients. Furthermore, the easy portability and convenience offered by the bottled fruit-infused water is expected to increase the sales of the product. The nutritional content and refreshing taste of the fruit-infused water is anticipated to drive the market in forthcoming years. Increasing flavors choice for consumers such as mix fruit which offers taste and flavor of various fruits is expected to drive the market. Fruit-infused water is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals which is offered by different fruits infused in the water.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fruit-infused-water-market-103264

Report Analysis and Objectives:-

Detailed information about drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the Airport Ground Support Vehicle market analysis.

To analyse the Airport Ground Support Vehicle Market concerning growth trends, demand, growth prospects in the entire sector.

Worldwide Airport Ground Support Vehicle Industry manufacturing companies, product sales, market share, size, landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans.

The report evaluates the market share for each application, segment, region and estimates their growth during the forecast period.

Details regarding the sales, revenue, growth rate, regions, trend, technology and future scope.

To examine the Global Airport Ground Support Vehicle Market size, volume, value from the company, essential regions & countries, products and application, background information.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Fruit-infused Water Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Fruit-infused Water market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fruit-infused-water-market-103264

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Have a Look at Related News:-

Acetic Acid Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/acetic-acid-market-103386

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the Industry Size they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and Market Industry-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs