GLOBAL DISCRETE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET EVOLUTION ANALYSIS AND PREDICTION BY LEADING MANUFACTURERS, ITS APPLICATION AND TYPES WITH REGION BY 2026

Market Analysis: Global Discrete Semiconductor Market

Global discrete semiconductor market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing manufacturing activities and rapid urbanization is the factor for the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global discrete semiconductor market are ABB, Cree, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation., Rockwell Automation, Taiwan Semiconductor., Texas Instruments Incorporated., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Fuji Electric Corp. of America, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., D3 semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor SDigital Components , Components Industries, LLC, Future Electronics, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Rectron Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Surge Components Inc, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and others.

Segmentation: Global Discrete Semiconductor Market

By Type

MOSFET

IGBT

Bipolar Transistor

Thyristor

Rectifier

Other Types

By End- User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial

Other End- Use Verticals

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Competitive Analysis

Global discrete semiconductor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of discrete semiconductor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

