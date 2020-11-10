Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Market Share, Growth Rate, Size, Types, Application, Opportunity and Major Manufacturers Analysis 2020 to 2026

The increasing popularity of non-carbonated fruit flavoured soft drinks among consumers owing to its refreshing taste and health-benefiting attributes are anticipated to drive this market. Consumers seeking no artificial flavour, low-in-sugar, and natural sugar-containing beverages, are stared to gravitate towards various healthier beverages options.

The rapidly increasing demand for fruit flavoured craft beverages is anticipated to drive the global fruit-flavoured soft drink market. Craft soft drinks offer great flavour experiences, with the innovative combination of fruits, spices and herbs, with the naturally sweetened and supreme ingredient trends. Fruit flavoured Craft soft drink is a healthy alternative to a regular carbonated soft drink.

The increasing number of healthier beverages options along with the easy availability of the product is anticipated to drive the global fruit-flavoured soft drink market. For instance, in May 2019, ITC Foods has expanded its product portfolio by the launch of premium quality fruit blends in three different fruit flavours with no preservatives claim. The new product is available in the retail market as well as on various e-commerce platforms.

Report Analysis and Objectives:-

Detailed information about drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink market analysis.

To analyse the Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Market concerning growth trends, demand, growth prospects in the entire sector.

Worldwide Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Industry manufacturing companies, product sales, market share, size, landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans.

The report evaluates the market share for each application, segment, region and estimates their growth during the forecast period.

Details regarding the sales, revenue, growth rate, regions, trend, technology and future scope.

To examine the Global Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Market size, volume, value from the company, essential regions & countries, products and application, background information.

The players operating in the global fruit-flavoured soft drink market are intensively focusing on packaging innovations for the easy uses of the product. For instance, in June 2018, Thimonnier innovated and created a new beverage packaging solution, STRAAP, an eco-friendly packaging for beverages without any straw or cap. The volume of the innovative packaging is reduced to its product content and therefore it required a minimum of packaging material.

Top Key Players of Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Market:-

PepsiCo, Monster Energy Company,

Red Bull Inc.,

The Coca-Cola Company,

Dabur India Ltd.,

Keurig Dr Pepper,

Danone S.A. Arizona Beverages USA,

Britvic PLC,

Hydro One Beverages,

and Others.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Fruit-flavoured Soft Drink market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

