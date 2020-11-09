Automotive Steel Piston Market Updated Research 2024: Major Drivers, Key Trends and Emerging Opportunities Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Automotive Steel Piston Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Automotive Steel Piston Report:

The global average price of Automotive Steel Piston is in the decreasing trend, from 9.5 USD/Unit in 2011 to 8.8 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

According to the bore size, the classification of Automotive Steel Piston includes below 100 MM and above 100 MM, and the production proportion of above 100 MM in 2015 is about 55%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Steel Piston, with a production market share nearly 66% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Steel Piston, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2015. From 2017, Federal-Mogul will build a manufacture base in China.

The worldwide market for Automotive Steel Piston is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.4% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Automotive Steel Piston Market Automotive Steel Piston Introduction: An automotive piston is a tubular piece of metal that moves up and down inside the cylinder of an engine). The piston generates mechanical energy that provides the necessary power to drive the shaft and consequently the wheels of an automobile. In an engine, the automotive piston primarily functions by transferring force from expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft via piston rod or with the help of a connecting rod. Top key players in Global Automotive Steel Piston market 2019 are:

MAHLE

KSPG

Federal-Mogul. Analysis by Segmentation: Automotive Steel Piston Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 100 MM

Above 100 MM Automotive Steel Piston Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle