Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

The New Report Titled: – Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI):

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

Major manufactures of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Industry:

  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • GE
  • Siemens
  • Leviton
  • Schneider Electric.

    Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Branch/Feeder AFCI
  • Combination AFCI (CAFCI)
  • Other

    Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Residential Sector
  • Commercial/Industrial Sector

    Scope of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Report:

  • Japan was the largest revenue market with a market share of 30.50% in 2015 and 28.38% in 2017 with an increase of -2.12 %. China and India ranked the second and third market with the market share of 24.87% and 9.11% in 2016.
  • Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is high. The top three companies are ABB, Eaton and GE, with the revenue market share of 16.97%, 14.24% and 16.04% in 2016.
  • The growth of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.
  • The worldwide market for Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

    1.2 Classification of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

