Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

The New Report Titled: – Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI):

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

Major manufactures of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Industry:

ABB

Eaton

GE

Siemens

Leviton

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Branch/Feeder AFCI

Combination AFCI (CAFCI)

Other Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential Sector

Commercial/Industrial Sector Scope of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Report:

Japan was the largest revenue market with a market share of 30.50% in 2015 and 28.38% in 2017 with an increase of -2.12 %. China and India ranked the second and third market with the market share of 24.87% and 9.11% in 2016.

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is high. The top three companies are ABB, Eaton and GE, with the revenue market share of 16.97%, 14.24% and 16.04% in 2016.

The growth of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter market is largely driven by downstream applications.