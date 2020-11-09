Global Sodium Gluconate Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Sodium Gluconate Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Sodium Gluconate Summary:

Sodium gluconate is a white powder that is very soluble in water. It is widely used in textile dyeing, printing and metal surface water treatment. It is also used as a chelating agent, a steel surface cleaning agent, a cleaning agent for glass bottles, and as a chelating agent for cement, plating and alumina dyeing industries.

Scope of Sodium Gluconate Report:

China productions of sodium gluconate (SG) have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 11%. China production of sodium gluconate are expected to be over 100 K MT in 2016. For the product types, Industrial Grade occupies the largest market share (about 91% in 2016). Sodium gluconate is used mainly in the construction industry as a set retarder and concrete plasticiser and in other industries as surface treatment for metals (removal of rust, oxides and fat) and for the cleaning of bottles and industrial equipment. The product can also be used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.China has been one of the major SG suppliers in the world. The rapid production expansion in the past 10 years greatly boosted China's total SG output. In recent years, several enterprises have swarmed into SG industry. And the production of SG has concentrated in major corn-producing areas. However, the production concentration rate of SG is not high in China. China's SG industry has faced a slowdown and entered an integration phase.China's SG still depends heavily on demand from the construction industry. The domestic SG consumption in concrete additive greatly increased in 2015. But the growth has slowed down obviously over the recent two years.After recent years' recession, a sign of recovery appeared in overseas markets in 2016. And overseas markets will play an increasingly important role in China's SG industry. To sum up, China's SG will be more competitive in the world in the coming years.The worldwide market for Sodium Gluconate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

