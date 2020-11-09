All news

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

sambit.k

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Summary:

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Scope of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Report:

  • In terms of volume, the production of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was about 1481 K MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1909 K MT by 2024.North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 34.64% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.89%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2012 to 2016. With huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer; with the production market share of 26% in 2017 the top five occupied about 72.88% production share of the market in 2017.Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 51.33% share of the global consumption in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018 to 2024. With over 22.65% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.82%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2018 to 2024. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2018 to 2024. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 3200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market:

  • Lanxess
  • ExxonMobil
  • DOW
  • SK Chemical
  • JSR/Kumho
  • Sumitomo
  • Lion Elastomers
  • MITSUI
  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • SABIC
  • Eni (Polimeri Europa)
  • SSME
  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Solution Polymerization
  • Suspension Polymerization

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Automotive Industry
  • Building & Construction
  • Wires & Cables
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

    1.2 Classification of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

