Jump Starter Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

Jump Starter Summary:

A jump start, also called a boost, is a method of starting a vehicle with a discharged starting battery. A temporary connection is made to the battery of another vehicle, or to some other external power source. The external supply of electricity recharges the disabled vehicle’s battery and provides some of the power needed to crank the engine. Once the vehicle has been started, its normal charging system will recharge, so the auxiliary source can be removed. If the vehicle charging system is functional, normal operation of the vehicle will restore the charge of the battery.

Scope of Jump Starter Report:

Global main manufacturers are located in China, such as BOLTPOWER, CARKU, China AGA, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK and other manufacturers. According to our survey, BOLTPOWER is the biggest manufacturer to manufacture the Jump Starter, its products are mainly exported to Europe and North America, Chinese manufacturers mainly export their products to overseas.

Global Jump Starter production is mainly concentrated in China. China is the main production region, Europe and North America are the major consumption areas. In 2015, the global sales was about 10008 K Units, and in 2016, it is estimated that the production will be about 11790 K Units. Europe and North America accounted for more than 30% of sales market respectively.

The automotive industry is still the main application of jump starter. And the automotive industry accounted for more than 80% market share. And we expect that the automotive industry will still occupy most share for a long time in the future.

The worldwide market for Jump Starter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Segmentation Analysis: Jump Starter Market Segment by Type, covers:

Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion

Lead-Acid Jump Starter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Automotive

Motorcycle