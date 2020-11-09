Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026| Honeywell, Gems, Omron

The global Industrial Pressure Sensors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market, such as Honeywell, Gems, Omron, Schneider Electronics, TE Connectivity, Dynisco, Phoenix Contract, Amphenol, EPCOS/TDK, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Sager, Monnit Corp, Kavlico, Crouzet, Merit Sensor, Sensata, Sendo Sensor They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Industrial Pressure Sensors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1623999/global-industrial-pressure-sensors-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market by Product: Analog Industrial Pressure Sensors, Digital Industrial Pressure Sensors

Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market by Application: , Intelligent Building, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Military, Petrochemical, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1623999/global-industrial-pressure-sensors-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Pressure Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Industrial Pressure Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Pressure Sensors market?

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at (3,350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6dc405a9bf7cc88cb6412a4987b23c45,0,1,global-industrial-pressure-sensors-market

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Pressure Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Analog Industrial Pressure Sensors

1.2.2 Digital Industrial Pressure Sensors

1.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Pressure Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Pressure Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Pressure Sensors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Pressure Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Pressure Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application

4.1 Industrial Pressure Sensors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Intelligent Building

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Oil & Gas

4.1.4 Military

4.1.5 Petrochemical

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Pressure Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors by Application 5 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Pressure Sensors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Pressure Sensors Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Honeywell Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Gems

10.2.1 Gems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Gems Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Gems Recent Development

10.3 Omron

10.3.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.3.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Omron Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Omron Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Omron Recent Development

10.4 Schneider Electronics

10.4.1 Schneider Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schneider Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Schneider Electronics Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Schneider Electronics Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 Schneider Electronics Recent Development

10.5 TE Connectivity

10.5.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.5.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TE Connectivity Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TE Connectivity Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.6 Dynisco

10.6.1 Dynisco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dynisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Dynisco Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dynisco Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Dynisco Recent Development

10.7 Phoenix Contract

10.7.1 Phoenix Contract Corporation Information

10.7.2 Phoenix Contract Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Phoenix Contract Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Phoenix Contract Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Phoenix Contract Recent Development

10.8 Amphenol

10.8.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amphenol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Amphenol Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Amphenol Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Amphenol Recent Development

10.9 EPCOS/TDK

10.9.1 EPCOS/TDK Corporation Information

10.9.2 EPCOS/TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 EPCOS/TDK Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 EPCOS/TDK Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 EPCOS/TDK Recent Development

10.10 Infineon Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Infineon Technologies Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.11 NXP Semiconductor

10.11.1 NXP Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.11.2 NXP Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NXP Semiconductor Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NXP Semiconductor Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Development

10.12 Texas Instruments

10.12.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.12.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Texas Instruments Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Texas Instruments Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.12.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.13 Sager

10.13.1 Sager Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sager Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sager Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sager Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.13.5 Sager Recent Development

10.14 Monnit Corp

10.14.1 Monnit Corp Corporation Information

10.14.2 Monnit Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Monnit Corp Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Monnit Corp Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.14.5 Monnit Corp Recent Development

10.15 Kavlico

10.15.1 Kavlico Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kavlico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kavlico Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kavlico Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.15.5 Kavlico Recent Development

10.16 Crouzet

10.16.1 Crouzet Corporation Information

10.16.2 Crouzet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Crouzet Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Crouzet Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.16.5 Crouzet Recent Development

10.17 Merit Sensor

10.17.1 Merit Sensor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Merit Sensor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Merit Sensor Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Merit Sensor Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.17.5 Merit Sensor Recent Development

10.18 Sensata

10.18.1 Sensata Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sensata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sensata Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sensata Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.18.5 Sensata Recent Development

10.19 Sendo Sensor

10.19.1 Sendo Sensor Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sendo Sensor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sendo Sensor Industrial Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sendo Sensor Industrial Pressure Sensors Products Offered

10.19.5 Sendo Sensor Recent Development 11 Industrial Pressure Sensors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Pressure Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Pressure Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”