Loyalty Management Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2026

Global “Loyalty Management Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Loyalty Management Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Loyalty Management market.

The Global Loyalty Management market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Loyalty Management market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Loyalty Management market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International

Kobie Marketing

Tibco Software

Comarch

About Loyalty Management Market:

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Loyalty Management MarketThe research report studies the Loyalty Management market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.The global Loyalty Management market size is projected to reach US$ 8343.3 million by 2026, from US$ 3269.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2021-2026.Global Loyalty Management Scope and SegmentThe global Loyalty Management market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loyalty Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Loyalty Management market is segmented into Customer Loyalty Employee Retention Channel LoyaltySegment by Application, the Loyalty Management market is segmented into BFSI Travel & Hospitality Consumer Goods & Retail OtherGlobal Loyalty Management market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are: North America United States Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & AfricaThe report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.The major vendors covered: Alliance Data Systems Corporation Oracle Corporation IBM Corporation Aimia Inc SAP SE Maritz Holdings Inc. Fidelity Information Services Bond Brand Loyalty Brierley+Partners ICF International Kobie Marketing Tibco Software

This report focuses on the Loyalty Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Loyalty Management Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Loyalty Management Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Major Applications are as follows:

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Loyalty Management in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Loyalty Management Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Loyalty Management? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Loyalty Management Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Loyalty Management Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Loyalty Management Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Loyalty Management Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Loyalty Management Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Loyalty Management Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Loyalty Management Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Loyalty Management Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Loyalty Management Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Loyalty Management Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Loyalty Management

1.1 Loyalty Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Loyalty Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Loyalty Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Loyalty Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Loyalty Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Loyalty Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Loyalty Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Loyalty Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Customer Loyalty

2.5 Employee Retention

2.6 Channel Loyalty

3 Loyalty Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Loyalty Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Loyalty Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Travel & Hospitality

3.6 Consumer Goods & Retail

3.7 Other

4 Global Loyalty Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Loyalty Management as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Loyalty Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Loyalty Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Loyalty Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Loyalty Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

5.1.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle Corporation

5.2.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Oracle Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 IBM Corporation

5.5.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.3.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Aimia Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Aimia Inc

5.4.1 Aimia Inc Profile

5.4.2 Aimia Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Aimia Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Aimia Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Aimia Inc Recent Developments

5.5 SAP SE

5.5.1 SAP SE Profile

5.5.2 SAP SE Main Business

5.5.3 SAP SE Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAP SE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SAP SE Recent Developments

5.6 Maritz Holdings Inc.

5.6.1 Maritz Holdings Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Maritz Holdings Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Maritz Holdings Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Maritz Holdings Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Maritz Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Fidelity Information Services

5.7.1 Fidelity Information Services Profile

5.7.2 Fidelity Information Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Fidelity Information Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fidelity Information Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fidelity Information Services Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Bond Brand Loyalty

5.8.1 Bond Brand Loyalty Profile

5.8.2 Bond Brand Loyalty Main Business

5.8.3 Bond Brand Loyalty Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bond Brand Loyalty Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Bond Brand Loyalty Recent Developments

5.9 Brierley+Partners

5.9.1 Brierley+Partners Profile

5.9.2 Brierley+Partners Main Business

5.9.3 Brierley+Partners Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Brierley+Partners Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Brierley+Partners Recent Developments

5.10 ICF International

5.10.1 ICF International Profile

5.10.2 ICF International Main Business

5.10.3 ICF International Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ICF International Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 ICF International Recent Developments

5.11 Kobie Marketing

5.11.1 Kobie Marketing Profile

5.11.2 Kobie Marketing Main Business

5.11.3 Kobie Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Kobie Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Kobie Marketing Recent Developments

5.12 Tibco Software

5.12.1 Tibco Software Profile

5.12.2 Tibco Software Main Business

5.12.3 Tibco Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Tibco Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Tibco Software Recent Developments

5.13 Comarch

5.13.1 Comarch Profile

5.13.2 Comarch Main Business

5.13.3 Comarch Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Comarch Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Comarch Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Loyalty Management Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Loyalty Management Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Loyalty Management Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Loyalty Management Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Loyalty Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

