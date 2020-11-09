Video Intercom System Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Video Intercom System Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Video Intercom System market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13875604

About Video Intercom System:

Video Intercom System is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Major manufactures of Video Intercom System Industry:

PANASONIC

Godrej

Honeywell

Zicom

Aiphone

Eurovigil

CP Plus

Samsung

TCS

Dahua Technology

Entryvue

COMMAX

Leelen Technology

Fermax

Guangdong Anjubao To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Video Intercom System Market Market Segment by Type, covers:

Door Station

Video Intercom Master

Indoor Units Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Other Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the sales was about 807490 units, and we forecast that the sales will reach to 891270 units in 2016. The leading brands include PANASONIC, Godrej, Honeywell, Zicom, Aiphone Eurovigil, CP Plus and Samsung, these brand occupied 64.36% in 2015.Video intercom system is used in the residential and commercial field, residential application occupied largest market share, 72.43% in 2015.

In 2021, the production and sales will reach to 1187386 units and 1538202, from 2016 to 2021; the annual growth rate is about 11.34%. Then, India will be the important market of video intercom system in the world.