All news

Video Intercom System Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2024)

sambit.k

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Video Intercom System

The New Report Titled: – Global Video Intercom System Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Video Intercom System market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13875604

About Video Intercom System:

Video Intercom System is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Major manufactures of Video Intercom System Industry:

  • PANASONIC
  • Godrej
  • Honeywell
  • Zicom
  • Aiphone
  • Eurovigil
  • CP Plus
  • Samsung
  • TCS
  • Dahua Technology
  • Entryvue
  • COMMAX
  • Leelen Technology
  • Fermax
  • Guangdong Anjubao

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Video Intercom System Market

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Door Station
  • Video Intercom Master
  • Indoor Units

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • In 2015, the sales was about 807490 units, and we forecast that the sales will reach to 891270 units in 2016. The leading brands include PANASONIC, Godrej, Honeywell, Zicom, Aiphone Eurovigil, CP Plus and Samsung, these brand occupied 64.36% in 2015.Video intercom system is used in the residential and commercial field, residential application occupied largest market share, 72.43% in 2015.
  • In 2021, the production and sales will reach to 1187386 units and 1538202, from 2016 to 2021; the annual growth rate is about 11.34%. Then, India will be the important market of video intercom system in the world.
  • The worldwide market for Video Intercom System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875604

    Detailed TOC of Global Video Intercom System Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Video Intercom System Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Intercom System

    1.2 Classification of Video Intercom System by Types

    1.2.1 Global Video Intercom System Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Video Intercom System Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Video Intercom System Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Video Intercom System Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Video Intercom System Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Video Intercom System Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Video Intercom System Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Video Intercom System Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Video Intercom System Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Video Intercom System Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Video Intercom System Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Video Intercom System (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Video Intercom System Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Video Intercom System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Video Intercom System Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Video Intercom System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Video Intercom System Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Video Intercom System Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Video Intercom System Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Video Intercom System Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Video Intercom System Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Video Intercom System Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Video Intercom System Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Video Intercom System Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Video Intercom System Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Video Intercom System Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Video Intercom System Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13875604

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Quick Service Restaurants Furniture Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Industry Share, Revenue by Key Players and Development Strategy till 2025

    Alginate Wound Dressing Market Size, Research Report by Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Key Suppliers

    In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Size, Research Report by Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Key Suppliers

    Ethylene Storage Tank Market Report Gives Industry Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications, Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends 2020 to 2025

    Family Office Market 2020 Report with Rapidly Growing CAGR at 7.09% Industry Size, Share, Revenue and Outlook to 2025

    Children Toys Market Size is Estimated to Accelerate at CAGR of 10.67% Industry Segmentation by Companies, Types and Application 2020 to 2025

    Global Polyphenols, Resveratrol, Phenolic Acids and Catechin Market Size 2020 to 2025 Report Includes Brief Analysis by Regions, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share

    Global Mobile Phone Camera Module Market Size 2020 Company Overview, Growth and Forecast By 2025 Latest Research Report by Industry Research Co

    Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Industry Share, Revenue by Key Players and Development Strategy till 2025

    Camp Management Software Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Industry Share, Revenue by Key Players and Development Strategy till 2025

    Diosmectite Market Potential Risks and Comprehensive Competitive Strategy Analysis in Different Fields, Report 2020 to 2025