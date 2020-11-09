Karaoke Machines Market Report 2020: Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A karaoke machine is a machine that enables a user to play a song without the singing and read the words to the song from a TV monitor. They used to be extremely expensive and could only be purchased by this with lots of money, but times have changed a lot and now these fun entertainment machines are affordable and easy for anyone to get. They have gained popularity and are used in Home, For Venue (Bar/Restaurant/KTV), Outdoors and other places to provide entertainment for the guests that involve playing popular music tracks while the guests sing the songs.

Daiichikosho

Acesonic

Pioneer

TJ Media

Singing Machine

Ion Audio

Electrohome

Sakar

Krisvision

RSQ Autio

VocoPro

HDKaraoke

Memorex

Fixed System

Portable System

Home

For Venue (Bar/Restaurant/KTV)

Outdoors

First, as for the global karaoke machines industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 36.51% sales market share in 2016. Daiichikosho, which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Karaoke Machines industry. The manufacturers following Daiichikosho are Pioneer and Singing Machine, which respectively has 7.19% and 7.36% market share market. The Daiichikosho is the leader of Japan Karaoke Machines industry. It sells a total of 201.13 million dollar Karaoke Machines products in the year of 2016.

Second, the global consumption of karaoke machines products rises up from about 996 K Units in 2012 to 1230 K Units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.41%.

Third, as for the Chinese karaoke machines market, it has been in the rapidly increasing period, and technological trends in the market will shift dramatically. Integration of detectors into the smart home will be an opportunity for installers in this market, such as integration with home energy management systems.

The worldwide market for Karaoke Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.