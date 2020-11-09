All news

Cyanuric Acid Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cyanuric Acid

The New Report Titled: – Global Cyanuric Acid Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Cyanuric Acid market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Cyanuric Acid:

Cyanuric acid or 1,3,5-triazine-2,4,6-triol is a chemical compound with the formula (CNOH)3. Like many industrially useful chemicals, this triazine has many synonyms. This white, odorless solid finds use as a precursor or a component of bleaches, disinfectants, and herbicides.

Major manufactures of Cyanuric Acid Industry:

  • Wolan Biology
  • HeBei JiHeng Chemical
  • MingDa Chemical
  • HeBei HaiDa Chemical
  • HeBei FuHui Chemical
  • BaoKang Chemical
  • DaMing Science and Technology
  • JingWei Chemical
  • HuaYi Chemical
  • ShanDong XingDa Chemical.

    Cyanuric Acid Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Particle Cyanuric Acid
  • Powdered Cyanuric Acid

    Cyanuric Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Fine Chemicals Industry
  • Synthetic Resin
  • Others

    Scope of Cyanuric Acid Report:

  • World of Cyanuric Acid production presents four characteristics: one is less production countries and regions, and regional development imbalance, China, the United States, Germany, Japan and China’s Taiwan region total production capacity of more than 85% of the world’s total production capacity. The second is capacity more concentrated, and the world more than 75% of capacity is concentrated in China.
  • In recent years, preparation Cyanuric Acid with chemical split method is developing very rapidly, and has been used in industrial production. Asian is the major production region to produce Cyanuric Acid. What’s more, the price of raw material continues to decline as the price of global oil decline, result of the low price of Cyanuric Acid.
  • CYANURIC ACID is an important intermediate, which has a wildly used in the Fine Chemical industry. According to statistics, Fine Chemical is the major application filed, which was estimated to account for 75% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Cyanuric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

