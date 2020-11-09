Hexagonal BN Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Hexagonal BN Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Hexagonal BN market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13837176

About Hexagonal BN:

Hexagonal BN (Boron Nitride), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.

Major manufactures of Hexagonal BN Industry:

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze BNP

Showa Denko Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

JSC Zaporozhabrasive

Zibo Xinfukang Special Materials

Qingzhou Fangyuan

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhou MaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

Dandong Rijin Science and Technology

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Hexagonal BN Market Hexagonal BN Market Segment by Type, covers:

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG) Hexagonal BN Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others Scope of Hexagonal BN Report:

Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not high. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2964 Tonnes in 2011 to 3741 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5%. In the world wide, United States was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.56% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.

Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by United States with largest share-37.91%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.