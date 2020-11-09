All news

Hexagonal BN Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Hexagonal BN

The New Report Titled: – Global Hexagonal BN Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Hexagonal BN market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Hexagonal BN:

Hexagonal BN (Boron Nitride), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.

Major manufactures of Hexagonal BN Industry:

  • Saint-Gobain
  • Momentive
  • 3M company
  • H.C.Starck
  • UK Abrasives
  • Denka
  • Henze BNP
  • Showa Denko Group
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • JSC Zaporozhabrasive
  • Zibo Xinfukang Special Materials
  • Qingzhou Fangyuan
  • Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute
  • Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies
  • YingKou Liaobin
  • QingZhou MaTeKeChang Materials
  • Baoding Pengda
  • Dandong Rijin Science and Technology
  • Eno High-Tech Material
  • QingZhou Longjitetao
  • Liaoning Pengda Technology.

    Hexagonal BN Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Premium Grade(PG)
  • Standard Grade(SG)
  • Custom Grade(CG)

    Hexagonal BN Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics
  • Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
  • Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry
  • Cosmetics Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Hexagonal BN Report:

  • Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not high. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2964 Tonnes in 2011 to 3741 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5%. In the world wide, United States was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.56% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.
  • Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.
  • The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by United States with largest share-37.91%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Hexagonal BN is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Hexagonal BN Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Hexagonal BN Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hexagonal BN

    1.2 Classification of Hexagonal BN by Types

    1.2.1 Global Hexagonal BN Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Hexagonal BN Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hexagonal BN Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Hexagonal BN Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hexagonal BN Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Hexagonal BN Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hexagonal BN Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hexagonal BN Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hexagonal BN Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hexagonal BN Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hexagonal BN Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Hexagonal BN (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hexagonal BN Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Hexagonal BN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hexagonal BN Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Hexagonal BN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Hexagonal BN Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hexagonal BN Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hexagonal BN Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hexagonal BN Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Hexagonal BN Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hexagonal BN Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Hexagonal BN Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Hexagonal BN Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Hexagonal BN Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Hexagonal BN Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal BN Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

