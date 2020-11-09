Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Plasma pretreatment is the key enabler technology for microfine cleaning, surface activation and plasma coating of nearly all kinds of materials – from plastics, metals and glass to cardboard, textiles and composites. More and more conventional industrial pretreatment methods are being replaced by plasma technology in order to make processes more effective and environmentally friendly.

Plasma Surface Preparation Machines industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 43.60% of the total output of global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines in 2016. Nordson MARCH is the world leading manufacturer in global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market with the market share of 18.66%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Plasma Surface Preparation Machines.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Plasma Surface Preparation Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Nordson MARCH

bdtronic

Diener electronic

AcXys Technologies

Europlasma

ME.RO

Tantec

Plasmatreat

Plasma Etch

PINK GmbH Thermosysteme

Kalwar Group

Arcotec

Shenzhen OKSUN. Segmentation Analysis: Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Market Segment by Type, covers:

Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Surface Preparation Machines

Low Pressure / Vacuum Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Automotive

Electronics

PCB

Medical