N-Ethyl Para Base Ester Market 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

N-Ethyl Para Base Ester Summary:

N-Ethyl Para Base Ester is an intermediate that has been widely used to synthesis multiple kinds of dyestuff. It can be used as a replacement of ortho and meta acrylate ester. After the synthesis, the solubility of dyestuff is better, and it has better gloss than para and meta acrylate ester.

Scope of the Report:

N-Ethyl Para Base Ester has a high concentration. Now Dankong and Dragon Chemical Group are the major manufacturers in the world account for about 96.23% production share in 2016. Dragon Chemical Group is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 50.21% in 2016.

In terms of application, N-Ethyl Para Base Ester is an intermediate of reactive dyes and mainly is used in the production of reactive red and reactive blue. Reactive blue is the major application and accounted for the largest market with about 54.11% of the global consumption for N-Ethyl Para Base Ester in 2016.

The worldwide market for N-Ethyl Para Base Ester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2024, from 5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Dankong

Dragon chemical group Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Content> 96%

Content> 98%

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Reactive Red

Reactive Blue