qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market Report 2020: Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

The New Report Titled: – Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation:

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digitalâ„¢ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.

Major manufactures of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Industry:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

dPCR

qPCR Market Segment by Applications:

Clinical Use

Research Use

Other Scope of the Report:

On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, with about 48.68% production share and 40.77% consumption market share in 2017, followed by Europe. The strong position of North America in this market can be attributed to factors such as increase in public and private funding and growing number of research grants to support gene-based research (such as qPCR and dPCR). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the qPCR and dPCR market owing to increasing focus of global life sciences market players on this region, burgeoning efforts to increase awareness related to gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public and private support to develop novel qPCR and dPCR technologies. Due to the significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries, a number of players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their product distribution networks across emerging countries.