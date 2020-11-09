Global Infant Heel Warmers Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Infant Heel Warmers:

The Infant Heel Warmer, used routinely in neonatal care settings, is an instant chemical heat pack. It increases capillary circulation in an infant’s heel to facilitate blood collection by heel stick.

Major manufactures of Infant Heel Warmers Industry:

Cooper Surgical

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

DeRoyal

Covidien (Medtronic)

MediChoice

Philips

McKesson

Fisherbrand

Nonsterile

SterileMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Home Use Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Infant Heel Warmers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.