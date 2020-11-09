Cleanroom Air Filters Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

All news

Cleanroom Air Filters Market Report

Cleanroom Air Filters

The New Report Titled: – Global Cleanroom Air Filters Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Cleanroom Air Filters market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Cleanroom Air Filters:

Cleanroom Air Filters are designed for use in controlled critical environments such as hospitals and in microelectronic, pharmaceutical and biotech facilities. A cleanroom uses air filters that are much more efficient than those used in offices. Cleanroom filters would be normally be better than 99.97% efficient in removing particles greater than about 0.3 μm from the room`s air supply.

Major manufactures of Cleanroom Air Filters Industry:

  • Camfil
  • CLARCOR
  • American Air Filters Company
  • MANN+HUMMEL
  • Nippon Muki
  • Freudenberg
  • Daesung
  • KOWA air filter
  • Trox
  • Dafco Filtration
  • Haynerair
  • Indair
  • ZJNF

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • HEPA Filter
  • ULPA Filter

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Electronics
  • Pharma
  • Biotech
  • Medical

    Scope of the Report:

  • At present, the manufactures of Cleanroom Air Filters are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 30.52% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Camfil, CLARCOR, American Air Filters Company, MANN+HUMMEL, etc.
  • For forecast, the global Cleanroom Air Filters revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 4~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Cleanroom Air Filters.
  • The worldwide market for Cleanroom Air Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

