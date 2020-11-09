Cleanroom Air Filters Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Cleanroom Air Filters:

Cleanroom Air Filters are designed for use in controlled critical environments such as hospitals and in microelectronic, pharmaceutical and biotech facilities. A cleanroom uses air filters that are much more efficient than those used in offices. Cleanroom filters would be normally be better than 99.97% efficient in removing particles greater than about 0.3 μm from the room`s air supply.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

HEPA Filter

ULPA Filter Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electronics

Pharma

Biotech

Medical Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of Cleanroom Air Filters are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 30.52% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Camfil, CLARCOR, American Air Filters Company, MANN+HUMMEL, etc.

For forecast, the global Cleanroom Air Filters revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 4~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Cleanroom Air Filters.