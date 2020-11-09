Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Report 2020 | Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cell banking is a process of replicating and storing cells for the purpose of future use. Storage of these cell samples can be utilized for research purposes and for surgical reconstruction of damaged body structures. Cells are frozen in cryovials at -196 degrees Celsius along with cryoprotection agents such as 10% solution of DMSO. Cell banking is most commonly used in stem cell research and therapy.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is valued at 4210 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Banking Outsourcing.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

Top key players in Global Cell Banking Outsourcing market 2019 are:

SGS Life Sciences

Lonza

CCBC

Vcanbio

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

ViaCord

Thermo Fisher

Wuxi Apptec

CordLife

Esperite

Reliance Life Sciences

Lifecell

Cryo-Cell

Toxikon

Goodwin Biotechnology

Texcell

Cryo Stemcell. Analysis by Segmentation: Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stem Cell Banking

Non-stem Cell Banking Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Cell Bank Storage

Bank Characterization and Testing