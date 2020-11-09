Future of Digital Rights Management Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Digital Rights Management Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Digital Rights Management Summary:

Digital rights management (DRM) is a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media. The purpose of DRM is to prevent unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restrict the ways consumers can copy content they’ve purchased.

Scope of the Report:

Digital rights management is mainly used for two applications: Small & Medium Business, Large Business. For hardware platform, DRM can be operated on PC, Mobile device, TV, etc. And Digital rights management can be segmented into several main types by products, such as Video/Film, Software/APPs, Game, TV/OTT, etc.

Microsoft, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems, DELL/EMC, Oracle, Sony, Symantec, LockLizard, Amazon, Intertrust Technologies, Intel, Seclore, Founder Tech and Haihaisoft are the key suppliers in the global digital rights management market. Top 10 took up about 58% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 40% of the Chinese market. Microsoft, Google, Apple and Adobe Systems which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

The global Digital Rights Management market is valued at 1290 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2050 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Rights Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

