SerDes for Automotive Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

SerDes for Automotive

The Global SerDes for Automotive Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the SerDes for Automotive market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About SerDes for Automotive:

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications.

Major manufactures of SerDes for Automotive Industry:

  • Texas Instruments
  • Maxim Integrated
  • ON Semiconductor
  • NXP
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Avago (Broadcom)
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Cypress
  • Intesil (Renesas)
  • Semtech
  • Inova Semiconductors
  • THine Electronics
  • Vitesse (Microsemi).

    SerDes for Automotive Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 16-Bit and Less
  • 16 to 32 Bit
  • Above 32 Bit

    SerDes for Automotive Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of SerDes for Automotive Report:

  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for SerDes for Automotive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

