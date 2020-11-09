SerDes for Automotive Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About SerDes for Automotive:

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications.

Major manufactures of SerDes for Automotive Industry:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Inova Semiconductors

THine Electronics

Vitesse (Microsemi).

16-Bit and Less

16 to 32 Bit

Above 32 Bit SerDes for Automotive Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.