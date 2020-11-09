ICT Investment in Government Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

Some of the leading players in the ICT domain that are putting forth greater investments into e-governments are coming from the fields of communication services, data center systems, IT services, software, and devices. Each field has a massive amount of potential when it comes to contributions and investments into e-governments, and players are realizing the full potential that this market can hold.

The industry of information and communications technology has gone beyond being a simple catalyst to commercial and government functions, to a necessity for growth and survival. In the case of governments, ICT today plays a very heavy role in not just improving governance, but also becomes an inseparable part of it for various functions. E-governance has become a core way of managing several aspects of governance, and a good governance requires the use of optimal e-tools and e-governance solutions. The use of ICT in governance has been propounded by several companies as well as governments, thereby allowing for a more positive environment of growth for the ICT industry as well as investors looking in this direction.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The global information and communication technology (ICT) investment in government market is predicted to gain impetus while riding on rising trends of telecommunication-as-a-service (TaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This is observed to have triggered increased expenditure in IT and communication services. In Asia Pacific, service investments could be promoted by rising requirement of outsourcing services. The software market for ICT investment in government is projected to obtain a strong boost with improved demand for business benefits and cost efficiencies. Digital India, Make in India, and other government projects in India could be a good instance to follow for software investments due to increased outlay.

In the wake of modernization, North America, Europe, and other developed regions are concentrating on replacement of old infrastructure. Moreover, acceleration of internet of things (IoT) expenditure in emerging regions could be on the cards as governments build infrastructures that support internet of everything (IoE) technology. Government outlay on ICT was dominated by IoT investment in the recent years. Expenditure on big data has also increased substantially as traditional database devices and tools have started showing their weaknesses on the part of managing a colossal volume of unstructured data.

In North America, ICT investments are forecasted to grow on the back of the need for improvement in the management of IT assets. Need for advanced products and services to address gaps in information security could increase due to continued retooling of environments with infrastructure, IoT, cloud, and mobility solutions. In Asia Pacific, ICT spending could rise with increasing emphasis on cross-functional initiatives to stimulate long-term domestic innovation. Furthermore, acting as catalysts for foreign direct investment (FDI) and local organization internationalization could be regional governments of Asia Pacific, which are envisioned to help with market growth improvisation in the near future.

Government spending on IT and ICT solutions is increasing around the world. So much so that even bodies from emerging economies are recognizing the importance of e-governance, thereby creating a heavy influx of technologies and investments in this direction. Government agencies are increasingly using ICT solutions for development and maintenance of infrastructure, especially when it comes to the improvement and modernization of projects. The rate of investment of governments in ICT has also increased over the recent past thanks to the swiftly improving space and scope of digital media, ecommerce, and e-tools.

Companies and governments are acknowledging the cost-saving techniques that can be adopted through the use of mobility technologies and cloud computing. Regional governments from developed economies are also strongly emphasizing the use of ICT to enhance their services offered.

North America is likely to top the overall spending done over e-governance for the coming years. This region, especially the U.S., holds a highly advanced government and ICT infrastructure that can complement each other to a very comfortable degree, further propelled by the high volume of investors. The implementation of ICT in cyber-security measures has especially been of high interest across North America, as governments are aiming to close all gaps and leaks in information. Meanwhile, the overall spending of Asia Pacific on e-government solutions and tools is increasing at a very fast pace, thanks to the importance given to ICT by the nations such as China, Australia, and South Korea.

