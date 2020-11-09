Smart Hospitals Market 2020 Global Potential, Size, Trends, Growth Key Factors
The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market
Medtronic are;
- General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Infor
- AdhereTech
- Allscripts
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG
- Siemens Industry
- Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company
- IBM Corporation, Inc.
- Microsoft
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Next IT Corp.
- STANLEY Healthcare, and others
The rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the gulf nations is likely to contribute towards market expansion. High per capita healthcare spending in the gulf nations and governments funding for improving healthcare infrastructure are some factors anticipated to enable growth in the market. The smart hospitals market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand over the forecast period. Owing to increasing demand for intelligent system in nations such as China and India, is foreseen to propel growth.
