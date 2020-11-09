Smart Hospitals Market 2020 Global Potential, Size, Trends, Growth Key Factors

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market

Medtronic are;

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

AdhereTech

Allscripts

athenahealth, Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens Industry

Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Next IT Corp.

STANLEY Healthcare, and others

The rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the gulf nations is likely to contribute towards market expansion. High per capita healthcare spending in the gulf nations and governments funding for improving healthcare infrastructure are some factors anticipated to enable growth in the market. The smart hospitals market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand over the forecast period. Owing to increasing demand for intelligent system in nations such as China and India, is foreseen to propel growth.

Top Trending Reports @

Pain Management Devices Market

Europe Urinary Catheters Market

Angina Pectoris Treatment Market

Hemodialysis Bloodline Systems Market

Medical Wearables Market

Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market

Immunology Market

Surgical Sutures Market

Germany Home Healthcare Market

Ophthalmic Lasers Market

Sedation In ICU Setting Market

Botulinum Toxin Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Rehabilitation Robots Market