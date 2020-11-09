Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2026 | Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company

“

The report titled Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powered Agriculture Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Agriculture Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Claas Group, Alamo Group, Escorts Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, Iseki & Company, Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), Manitou Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Tractors

Combine/Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Farming

Animal Husbandry

Forestry Industry

Fishery Industry

Others



The Powered Agriculture Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powered Agriculture Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tractors

1.2.3 Combine/Combine Harvester

1.2.4 Sprayer

1.2.5 Seed Drill

1.2.6 Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Farming

1.3.3 Animal Husbandry

1.3.4 Forestry Industry

1.3.5 Fishery Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Powered Agriculture Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powered Agriculture Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Agco Corporation

8.1.1 Agco Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Agco Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Agco Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Agco Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Agco Corporation Related Developments

8.2 CNH Industrial

8.2.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

8.2.2 CNH Industrial Overview

8.2.3 CNH Industrial Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CNH Industrial Product Description

8.2.5 CNH Industrial Related Developments

8.3 Deere & Company

8.3.1 Deere & Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 Deere & Company Overview

8.3.3 Deere & Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Deere & Company Product Description

8.3.5 Deere & Company Related Developments

8.4 Kubota Corporation

8.4.1 Kubota Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kubota Corporation Overview

8.4.3 Kubota Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kubota Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 Kubota Corporation Related Developments

8.5 Claas Group

8.5.1 Claas Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Claas Group Overview

8.5.3 Claas Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Claas Group Product Description

8.5.5 Claas Group Related Developments

8.6 Alamo Group

8.6.1 Alamo Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Alamo Group Overview

8.6.3 Alamo Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Alamo Group Product Description

8.6.5 Alamo Group Related Developments

8.7 Escorts Group

8.7.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Escorts Group Overview

8.7.3 Escorts Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Escorts Group Product Description

8.7.5 Escorts Group Related Developments

8.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

8.8.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Overview

8.8.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Product Description

8.8.5 Mahindra & Mahindra Related Developments

8.9 Same Deutz-Fahr Group

8.9.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Overview

8.9.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Product Description

8.9.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Related Developments

8.10 Iseki & Company

8.10.1 Iseki & Company Corporation Information

8.10.2 Iseki & Company Overview

8.10.3 Iseki & Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Iseki & Company Product Description

8.10.5 Iseki & Company Related Developments

8.11 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ)

8.11.1 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Overview

8.11.3 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Product Description

8.11.5 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Related Developments

8.12 Manitou Group

8.12.1 Manitou Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Manitou Group Overview

8.12.3 Manitou Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Manitou Group Product Description

8.12.5 Manitou Group Related Developments

9 Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Distributors

11.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”