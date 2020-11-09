Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM
The report titled Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, Nichia, Merck, Broadcom, Bridgelux, Citizen Electronics, Dialight, Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Edison Opto, Intematix, Nationstar, Stanley Electric, Toshiba Lighting And Technology
Market Segmentation by Product: Silicate Phosphors
Garnet Phosphors
Aluminate Phosphors
Nitride Phosphors
Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Architectural
Others
The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Silicate Phosphors
1.4.3 Garnet Phosphors
1.2.4 Aluminate Phosphors
1.2.5 Nitride Phosphors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Architectural
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GE Lighting
11.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
11.1.2 GE Lighting Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 GE Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.1.5 GE Lighting Related Developments
11.2 Lumileds
11.2.1 Lumileds Corporation Information
11.2.2 Lumileds Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Lumileds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.2.5 Lumileds Related Developments
11.3 OSRAM
11.3.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
11.3.2 OSRAM Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 OSRAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.3.5 OSRAM Related Developments
11.4 Cree
11.4.1 Cree Corporation Information
11.4.2 Cree Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Cree Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.4.5 Cree Related Developments
11.5 Seoul Semiconductor
11.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information
11.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor Related Developments
11.6 Nichia
11.6.1 Nichia Corporation Information
11.6.2 Nichia Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Nichia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.6.5 Nichia Related Developments
11.7 Merck
11.7.1 Merck Corporation Information
11.7.2 Merck Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.7.5 Merck Related Developments
11.8 Broadcom
11.8.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
11.8.2 Broadcom Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Broadcom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.8.5 Broadcom Related Developments
11.9 Bridgelux
11.9.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information
11.9.2 Bridgelux Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Bridgelux Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.9.5 Bridgelux Related Developments
11.10 Citizen Electronics
11.10.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information
11.10.2 Citizen Electronics Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Citizen Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Citizen Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
11.10.5 Citizen Electronics Related Developments
11.12 Epistar
11.12.1 Epistar Corporation Information
11.12.2 Epistar Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Epistar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Epistar Products Offered
11.12.5 Epistar Related Developments
11.13 Everlight Electronics
11.13.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information
11.13.2 Everlight Electronics Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Everlight Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Everlight Electronics Products Offered
11.13.5 Everlight Electronics Related Developments
11.14 Edison Opto
11.14.1 Edison Opto Corporation Information
11.14.2 Edison Opto Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Edison Opto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Edison Opto Products Offered
11.14.5 Edison Opto Related Developments
11.15 Intematix
11.15.1 Intematix Corporation Information
11.15.2 Intematix Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Intematix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Intematix Products Offered
11.15.5 Intematix Related Developments
11.16 Nationstar
11.16.1 Nationstar Corporation Information
11.16.2 Nationstar Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Nationstar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Nationstar Products Offered
11.16.5 Nationstar Related Developments
11.17 Stanley Electric
11.17.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information
11.17.2 Stanley Electric Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Stanley Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Stanley Electric Products Offered
11.17.5 Stanley Electric Related Developments
11.18 Toshiba Lighting And Technology
11.18.1 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Corporation Information
11.18.2 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Products Offered
11.18.5 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Challenges
13.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”