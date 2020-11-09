Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

This report studies the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market, OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

ZTT

Fujikura

NKT Cables

Tongguang Cable

Shenzhen SDG

Furukawa

LS Cable & System

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market include ZTT, Fujikura NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc.In the last several years, Global market of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) developed stable, with an average growth rate of 6.95% from 2020-2025. In 2020, Global Revenue of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is nearly 535.67 Million USD; the actual sales are about 1748 Km.In 2020, major Sales Volume accounts 49.94% from China in the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 11.75% market in Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. The worldwide market for Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Central Tube Structure OPGW

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW Major Applications are as follows:

Below 220KV

220KV~500KV