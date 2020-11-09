Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Basic Chromic Sulfate Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Basic Chromic Sulfate market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Basic Chromic Sulfate market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Basic chrome sulfate is available in dark green powder with high tanning properties. It dissolved easily in water and is mainly used in the tanning of various leathers and furs.

SISECAM

Lanxess

Yinhe Chem

Brother Tech

Aktyuninsk

Vishnu Chem

Huasheng Chem

Novochrom

Peace Chem

Oxiteno

HEMA Chem

Singhorn Group

Minfeng Chem

Zhenhua Chem

Rock Chemie

Nipon Chem

Diachrome Chem

Dongzheng Chem

Hebei Chromate Chem

China is the largest consumption country of basic chromic sulfate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 25% the global market in 2015, followed by EMEA (included Russia) (22%), Asia Pacific (except China) is closely followed with the share about 21%. China, USA, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Morocco, Iran, etc. are the key players in leather materials and products.SISECAM, Lanxess, Yinhe Chem, Brother Tech, Aktyuninsk, Vishnu Chem, Huasheng Chem, Novochrom, Peace Chem and Oxiteno are the key producers in the global basic chromic sulfate market. Top ten took up about 75% of the global market in 2015. SISECAM, Lanxess, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Yinhe Chem, Brother Tech, Huasheng Chem, Peace Chem are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 70%. The worldwide market for Basic Chromic Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Organic

Inorganic Major Applications are as follows:

Leather

Ceramics

Catalyst

Pigment