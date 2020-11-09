Global Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Blown Film Extrusion Lines is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.Blown Film Extrusion Lines is the machines used in the blown film extrusion process.

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

The classification of Blown Film Extrusion Lines includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. The worldwide market for Blown Film Extrusion Lines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 980 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Blown Film Extrusion Lines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags