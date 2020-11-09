Balancing Valves Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Balancing Valves Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Balancing Valves market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Balancing Valves market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

A balancing valve is a measurement and regulation device. Balancing valves are used in pressurized piping applications, such as HVAC and gas movement applications.The main purpose of a balancing valve is generally to create a consistent output pressure to a system from an inconsistent input pressure from a different system.

IMI Hydronic

Honeywell

Danfoss

Oventrop

Frese A/S

Caleffi

VIR Group

Crane Fluid Systems

IVAR Group

Armstrong

Grinnell

Nibco

Zhengfeng Valve

Shanghai QIGAO

Shanghai Outelai

Shanghai NEEINN

Global balancing valves industry is not vary concentrated. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are IMI Hydronic, Danfoss, Frese A/S, Caleffi and VIR Group. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 44.76% of the total market in 2016.Asia Pacific remains the largest market for balancing valves sales with a market share of 37.04%, followed by North America and Europe, with market share of 26.20% and 24.33%.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The worldwide market for Balancing Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Balancing Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automatic Balancing Valves

Manual Balancing Valves Major Applications are as follows:

HAVC

Heating System