Global L-Lysine Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Lysine is an α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans. L-Lysine is the most important amino acid for monogastric species, as it is the first limiting amino acid for pigs and the second limiting amino acid for poultry.

The research covers the current L-Lysine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

The L-Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America. On the key consumption markets, China takes the market share of 37%, followed by Europe with 26% in 2016. The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, L-Lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years. The worldwide market for L-Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Type 98

Type 70

Other (Type 65 etc.) Major Applications are as follows:

Animal Feed

Food Industry