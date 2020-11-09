Pharmacy Automation Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Pharmacy Automation Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Pharmacy Automation market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

BD

Baxter International

TOSHO

Takazono

Omnicell

YUYAMA

Swisslog

Willach Group

Innovation

Parata

TCGRx

ScriptPro

Talyst

Cerner

Pharmacy automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities. The types of pharmacy automation mainly include medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters.The pharmacy automation is relatively concentrated, the sales of top fifteen manufacturers account about 75% of global sales. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe. The transnational companies, like BD and Baxter, are the leading manufactures in the World.USA is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2015, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 53579Units in USA; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 46%. Japan has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the Asia region. The worldwide market for Pharmacy Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 17000 million US$ in 2024, from 9140 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Pharmacy Automation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy